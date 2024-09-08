Work on DIK Int’l Airport to  start this year: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has started the process of purchasing land for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport and work on the project would start this year.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that this project of significant importance would change the fate of not only DI Khan but also the southern districts. The governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the relevant ministry over the project.

Meanwhile district President of PPP Tank Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur, former Nazim Union Council Gul Imam Shakir Khan Kundi called on the Governor here at the Governor House and discussion issues related to Tank Zam.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that construction of small dams was inevitable for development.He assured that delegation that this project as well as the Chashma Lift Bank Canal project would soon be inaugurated.