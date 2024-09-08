Sunday, September 08, 2024
WSSC engaged in cleaning activities in DIK

APP
September 08, 2024
Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan deployed additional sanitary workers on Saturday to clean and dredge major drains after heavy rains in the city.

Following directives from Deputy Commissioner DI Khan and WSSC Chief Executive Sarah Rehman, staff began clearing drains and streets using heavy machinery to remove debris and waste, ensuring city cleanliness.

A WSSC official told APP that despite the heavy rain, WSSC workers maintained a clean environment by focusing on street and drain cleaning. The operation continued across the city, keeping roads clear and traffic flowing while maintaining the city’s appearance.

The official added that WSSC staff are actively working at overflow locations, conducting cleanliness operations to ensure proper drainage.

