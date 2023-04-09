Share:

islamabad/RaWalPiNdi - as many as four persons were gunned down while 18 others injured in separate incidents of firing, dacoities, brawl and gate collapse incidents in different parts of twin cities, informed sources on saturday. Police filed cases against the killers and other accused and launched a probe, they said. inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of the heinous crimes and ordered diG Operations and ssP Operations to arrest the culprits. informed a police spokesman. according to sources, unknown assailants opened an indiscriminate firing on a car with two persons on board in madina Town of dhoke abbasi. Resultantly, the two persons travelling in the car suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of sangjani police rushed to the crime scene, sources said. The investigators and forensic experts collected evidence and recorded statements of eye witnesses and later on shifted the bodies to Pakistan institute of medical sciences for autopsy, they said.

The reason behind the double murder is yet to be known by the police. a case has been registered against the accused with Ps sangjani while further investigation is on. likewise, three gunmen shot dead a man at his doorstep in dhoke Ramzania over petty dispute, informed sources. according to sources, a citizen namely muhammad Shafi lodged a complaint with PS Sangjani stating that his brother muhammad maskin is residing in dhoke Ramzania along with his family. He added his sister-in-law told him that her neighbor shahid along with two of his unknown accomplices knocked at the door and called her husband maskin outside for some discussion.

He said as his brother stepped out from his house, shahid and his accomplices started quarreling with him and later on shahid shot him dead. after committing crime, the troika managed to escape from the scene, the applicant said. He appealed to police to register a case against the killers and to arrest them. Police lodged an FiR and launched a manhunt to arrest the assailants. in H-11, a brawl occurred between private and Cda’s grave diggers over dispute of a grave in H-11 cemetery leaving five persons injured seriously. The victims approached Ps sabzi mandi for legal action against the accused, sources said. according to sources, more than 50 private grave diggers, led by shairu, equipped with sticks, rods and spades launched an attack on five grave diggers of Cda and injured them critically.

The injured grave diggers have been identified as Shakil Akhter, Fiaz, muhammad Javed, imran mughal and imran satti who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. later on, the victims lodged a complaint with Ps sabzi mandi for legal action against the accused. in violent street crime incidents, unknown dacoits injured two persons in two separate incidents over showing resistance. a spy of a country’s leading intelligence agency was travelling to aabpara to buy items of iftar when he was intercepted by two dacoits near Jasmin Garden, the limits of Ps aabpara. One of the dacoits stabbed and injured the officer when he tried to show resistance during a dacoity bid. after committing crime, both dacoits managed to flee from the scene.