Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) teams discarded more than 6,000-litre spurious and contaminated milk and imposed Rs 391,000 fine on the ac­cused during the last week. A spokesperson for PFA said here on Saturday that different teams checked 144 milk shops and 651 vehicles during Sehar and Iftar and found 16 shops in­volved in selling and 134 vehicles transport­ing contaminated milk.