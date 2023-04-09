Share:

PESHAWAR - An official said on Saturday that a 7-year-old child was forcibly pumped with air at a puncture shop in Shindi Mor, Bajaur, and was later hospitalised.

According to a district administration official, Ismail was taken to a hospital in critical condition soon after the incident, and doctors quickly extracted the air from the child’s intestines via surgery. Until the filing of this report, the child’s condition had stabilised. The owner of the puncture shop had been arrested. The shopkeeper was not present when the youngsters caused trouble. The incident was being investigated and that a FIR would be filed later, said the official.