Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that a coward does not become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif instead.

Addressing his party workers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI chief said a leader is fearless and not afraid of anything. “A shameless man even if he is a billionare, cannot earn respect in society. A true leader is honest and truthful having high integrity,” he said.

The PTI chairman added that his party’s was struggling for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom). Asking his workers to stand up against the injustices meted out to his party members, Khan said: “We are all leaders because we are the best of the creations. We do not test our abilities mainly because of fear.”

Imran said Allah had blessed humans with immense abilities. He said he was not an Islamic scholar but he had learnt everything from his life. Deploring arrest of his party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, he termed government’s actions an attempt to portray party members as ‘salves’.

He said, “Ali Amin has been arrested to show us as slaves." Police took into custody PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan in a case relating to an audio tape wherein he was purportedly threatening authorities and police against possible arrest of the party chief.

In the audio, Mr Amin had reportedly threatened to siege Islamabad if the former prime minister was arrested. On Friday, Gandapur was sent to central jail on six-day judicial remand.

The PTI chief said the revolution brought by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was unprecedented everywhere in the world. The Prophet of Allah (PBUH) gave freedom and ensured equality to all in the society by dispensing justice.