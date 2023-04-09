Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday elections would be held in October while saying the country was going through the political and constitutional crisis.

He said problems would emerge if elections were held in Punjab only saying October was opportune time because assemblies would complete their five years tenure.

He added the decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif was a wrong decision of the court while saying there was ‘dictatorship’ in the Supreme Court.

He said Punjab decides the majority of seats in the National Assembly and the elections in this province only would create chaos in the country while adding Imran Khan was a symbol of mayhem.

Mr Iqbal raised a question that why the Supreme Court did not action when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf failed to implement its decision regarding the local elections