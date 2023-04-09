Share:

The National Security Committee, in their meeting on Friday, decided to launch a comprehensive operation against rising terrorism in the country. The body concluded that the previous government had developed a soft corner for the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan judging from the shaky stance it maintained throughout its tenure, and there is some truth to this statement. Slowly and surely, we have seen the number of attacks rise, each resulting in the deaths of multiple innocent people. In the face of this unabated violence, an operation against extremist factions is necessary but surely the NSC must divulge more information about what it might look like.

The NSC session was prompted into action particularly after the Police Lines attack in Peshawar that killed more than 80 people. Ever since, news of raids, shootouts and bomb blasts have dominated the media and kept the citizenry on its toes. When debating what led to such a sharp increase in terrorist attacks, the NSC was quick to state that the previous PTI-government and its inconsistent stance towards extremist groups like TTP has a big role to play. And when looking at the interactions between the two in the last few years, it becomes evident that a sympathetic approach was adopted.

Terrorists who fled the country were allowed to return without any consequences, and captured militants were released from prisons as a show of good faith. More than that, the government insisted on continuing dialogue with the TTP, ignoring the fact that years had passed and no conclusive agreement was reached. Instead, countless ceasefires were broken and trust was violated. With the Afghan Taliban in power as well, one can observe that local terrorist factions have been empowered and act without hesitation and this sense of confidence comes to the detriment of the country and citizenry.

Pakistan, its institutions and its people have made countless sacrifices throughout the course of years to fight off terrorism and all of them might be in vain if we are not able to stop this menace. An operation is needed but at the same time, the NSC has to do better than to just state that it will be carried out. It must divulge details that show the level of seriousness it proclaims. We need a thought-out and informed approach that keeps in mind the drawback we might experience because of such operations.