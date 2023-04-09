Share:

8th April 2007, a day when the renowned Patiala Gharana lost 'the prince charming' Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

With tear-jerking ghazals, such as Umraan Langyaan, Kal Chodwien Ki Raat and Ghar Wapas Jab Aao Ge, late Ustad Asad Amanat Ali has left behind an indelible legacy.

After receiving musical training from his grandfather Ustad Akhtar Hussain Khan, father Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and uncle Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Asad recorded his first song at the age of 10, which featured on his grandfather’s debut album.

Looking beyond Gharanas

8th April marks the 16th death anniversary of the classical singer, who belonged to the renowned Patiala Gharana.

While his beautiful voice is still etched in our memory, Asad’s uncle Ustad Hamid Ali Khan and younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali khan still remain amongst the top classical singers of the country.

Popularly known for his iconic thumris, Asad kicked off his music career singing solo songs in Punjabi and later went on to releasing music albums comprising ghazals and light music.

He was famous for thumri and darbari and was an expert at singing ever kind of raag. Whatever he sang people liked and appreciated because his voice was so sweet and his personality was charismatic.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan's younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is often touted as one of the few voices from South Asia, that dominated the region's pop scene without compromising on Eastern Classical roots. Hailing from the prestigious 'Patiala Gharana', Shafqat graced the mainstream in 2002 with the band Fuzon, following which he also made a name for himself in India, giving a string of hits for various Bollywood blockbusters.

Long before Shafqat graced the scene, it was his elder brother Asad who was considered the crown jewel of the Patiala Gharana.

In one of his interviews, Shafqat admitted that many characteristics of his craft and performance technique are inspired by Asad.

"People who haven't seen him can have a glimpse of his aura by watching me on stage," Shafqat stated.

"I have borrowed a few things from him which I incorporate both in my performances and songwriting. Since we both followed our father, sometimes people say that I sound both like my father and brother and this makes me particularly happy."

For the Mitwa singer, Asad embodied all the characteristics it takes for an artist to go a notch above success, be it dedication, talent or mass appeal.

"I've seen a lot of singers who get tired and long for retirement after a certain period. Asad Bhai, however, worked tirelessly on his craft even after being recognised as the best in the business," recalls Shafqat.

"He would do his riaz every day without fail. Unfortunately, when he was at his peak there was only print media and the only video-based platforms were either films or state-run television. If he had lived on in this era, I think he would've gone viral, and I think he would've been bigger than any other artist in Subcontinent," Shafqat exclaims.

Shafqat also credits Asad's charming and empathetic personality for the latter' strong connection with fans. "Asad Bhai before getting famous was the favourite personality of the entire household," says Shafqat. "After he became 'the Asad Amanat Ali’, he became a role model for everyone in the family."

For Shafqat what really stood out about his brother was how he carried himself even after becoming the most sough-out musician. "Yes, he did attract a lot of attention because of his good looks but at the same time, he was the most kind-hearted-soul. He never carried himself like a celebrity. Never let anyone feel how big he was."

More than a decade has passed since Asad Amanat Ali left the world of classical music hollow and his family in perpetual grief. But his persona continues to wander around the Patiala household like a wandering spirit that is here to stay and bless.

"Whenever I look at his picture I just don't think that he has passed away. I just feel that he is somewhere around. And I am sure that he was such a caring person that he’s showering his blessings and taking care of me and the family," Shafqat stated.

Asad Amanat Ali and the myth of the cursed ghazal

Asad’s claim to fame was the album Kake da Kharrak Shahiya Punjab Da, which he produced alongside the late singing legend Madam Noor Jehan. He performed at multiple private events, both locally and internationally. But, one of the songs that featured at almost every concert of his was Insha Ji Utho, which was originally sung by his father. “Asad Amanat Ali and his father’s talent can be seen in the famous ghazal Insha Ji Utho. He was a true follower of his family’s traditions,” mentioned lyric writer Altaf Bajwa.

Pride of Performance

He worked on PTV for many years, and was also given the Pride of Performance award in early 2007 for his contributions to the music industry. He passed away soon after following a fatal heart attack on April 2007.