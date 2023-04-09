Share:

PeshawaR - An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police was killed and two constables were injured during a grenade attack in Swabi district. The Swabi police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the incident occurred at Yar hussain Road when an unknown accused threw a hand grenade at the policemen’s car, killing ASI Sahar Hussain and leaving constables Ejaz and Gul Naseeb injured.

The police were performing beat duties in Yar Hussain Bazaar before Iftar to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area and avoid any untoward incident. He said they came under attack when they were on a way to the police station. Gul Naseeb sustained critical injuries while Ejaz’s condition was out of danger. The injured were shifted to the hospital.