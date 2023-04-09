Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed his heart­felt felicitations to the In­ter-Services Intelligence (ISI), country’s premier intelligence agency, for carrying out a bril­liant operation that resulted in the arrest of banned Baloch National Army’s founder Gulz­ar Imam, alias Shambay.

“This operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions. The arrest will help suppress militancy in Ba­lochistan & usher in a new era of peace,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The ISPR, in a press release, the other day said the leading in­telligence agency, in a high pro­file and successful intelligence operation, apprehended a high value target (HVT) Gul­zar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore mili­tant as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Ba­loch National Army (BNA). “He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and me­ticulously executed opera­tion, spanning over months on various geographical lo­cations,” it was added. Mean­while, Punjab Governor Mu­hammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif and presented a cheque of donation amount collected for the quake vic­tims of Turkiye and Syr­ia. During the meeting, the overall law and order in the province and other issues of mutual interest were dis­cussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. ‘Tribute to Alastair Lamb’ Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Satur­day paid tribute to respect­ed diplomatic historian and researcher Alastair Lamb on his death last month, call­ing him an erudite schol­ar who exposed Indian lies and propaganda on the is­sue of Kashmir. In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said, “With the death of Alastair Lamb, a respected diplomat­ic historian & researcher, last month, an era of erudite scholarship on the origins of the Kashmir dispute came to an end. Through his careful­ly researched books, he ex­posed Indian lies & propa­ganda. Rest in peace!”