ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), country’s premier intelligence agency, for carrying out a brilliant operation that resulted in the arrest of banned Baloch National Army’s founder Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay.
“This operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions. The arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan & usher in a new era of peace,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.
The ISPR, in a press release, the other day said the leading intelligence agency, in a high profile and successful intelligence operation, apprehended a high value target (HVT) Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA). “He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanning over months on various geographical locations,” it was added. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and presented a cheque of donation amount collected for the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria. During the meeting, the overall law and order in the province and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. ‘Tribute to Alastair Lamb’ Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher Alastair Lamb on his death last month, calling him an erudite scholar who exposed Indian lies and propaganda on the issue of Kashmir. In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said, “With the death of Alastair Lamb, a respected diplomatic historian & researcher, last month, an era of erudite scholarship on the origins of the Kashmir dispute came to an end. Through his carefully researched books, he exposed Indian lies & propaganda. Rest in peace!”