ISLAMABAD - Although the Presi­dent has temporarily blocked legislation on 'judicial reforms' yet the Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM) led government is planning to get approved the 'Su­preme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023' through joint ses­sion on April 10.

The main purpose of the bill was to clip suo motu pow­ers of the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan in an individual ca­pacity. The bill was already approved by the national assembly with majority of votes. As predicted by po­litical gurus that President will not give nod to the bill to make it act of Parliament, the government has made up its mind to approve it in joint sitting of the Parliament. This was finally planned when President Arif Alvi re­turned the SC bill for recon­sideration to the parliament as per the provisions under the Article- 75 of the Con­stitution. If the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Bill, 2023, is approved by the joint session of Par­liament with majority, it will be presented to the presi­dent again for his assent. If the president does not give his nod to it within 10 days, the approval is deemed to have been given, according to the Constitution. Accord­ing to the rules , “If the Presi­dent refers back a bill to Par­liament it is considered in a joint session and if passed by majority is deemed to have been passed by both Hous­es. Sent again to President to give assent in ten days fail­ing which assent shall be deemed to have been giv­en”. It may be noted here that President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 to the National As­sembly for reconsideration, citing concerns that it goes beyond the parliament’s competence and could be deemed as a “colourable leg­islation.”The Senate passed the bill on March 30 aiming to take back the chief jus­tice of the power to take suo motu notices individually.