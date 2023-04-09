ISLAMABAD - Although the President has temporarily blocked legislation on 'judicial reforms' yet the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government is planning to get approved the 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023' through joint session on April 10.
The main purpose of the bill was to clip suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in an individual capacity. The bill was already approved by the national assembly with majority of votes. As predicted by political gurus that President will not give nod to the bill to make it act of Parliament, the government has made up its mind to approve it in joint sitting of the Parliament. This was finally planned when President Arif Alvi returned the SC bill for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions under the Article- 75 of the Constitution. If the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, is approved by the joint session of Parliament with majority, it will be presented to the president again for his assent. If the president does not give his nod to it within 10 days, the approval is deemed to have been given, according to the Constitution. According to the rules , “If the President refers back a bill to Parliament it is considered in a joint session and if passed by majority is deemed to have been passed by both Houses. Sent again to President to give assent in ten days failing which assent shall be deemed to have been given”. It may be noted here that President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly for reconsideration, citing concerns that it goes beyond the parliament’s competence and could be deemed as a “colourable legislation.”The Senate passed the bill on March 30 aiming to take back the chief justice of the power to take suo motu notices individually.