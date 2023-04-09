Share:

BEIJING - China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s gov­ernment following a meeting between its president and the US House speaker.

Dubbed “United Sharp Sword”, the three-day opera­tion -- which state media said includes rehearsing an encir­clement of Taiwan -- will run until Monday, the People’s Lib­eration Army’s (PLA) East­ern Theatre Command said in a statement. Taiwanese Presi­dent Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, pledging to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritari­an expansionism”.

China’s war games would send planes, ships and per­sonnel into “the maritime ar­eas and air space of the Tai­wan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island’s east”, said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.

A report from state broad­caster CCTV said: “The task force will simultaneously or­ganise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture.”

The report went on to detail the type of weaponry China was putting through its paces, including “long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, mis­sile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuel­lers”. Taiwan’s defence minis­try released a video showing soldiers loading anti-aircraft missile launchers, fighter jets taking off, and other military preparedness exercises.

The footage included sur­veillance of China’s Shandong aircraft carrier, which sailed through waters south of Tai­wan earlier this week.

The 75-second clip, which in­cluded English subtitles, ended with a caption saying: “We seek neither escalation nor conflict, but we remain steadfast, ratio­nal, and serious to react and de­fend our territory and sover­eignty.” Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the coast of China’s Fujian prov­ince, which faces Taiwan, the lo­cal maritime authority said.

The manoeuvres come after a meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its ter­ritory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

“These operations serve as a stern warning against the col­lusion between separatist forc­es seeking ‘Taiwan indepen­dence’ and external forces and against their provocative activ­ities,” the PLA’s Shi said.

“The operations are neces­sary for safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and terri­torial integrity.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry said eight Chinese warships and 42 fighter jets were detect­ed around the island on Satur­day. The ministry expressed “solemn condemnation of such irrational actions”, adding the detections included 29 jets that crossed into Taiwan’s south­western air defence identifi­cation zone (ADIZ), the high­est number in a single day this year, according to data collect­ed by AFP.

China was using Tsai’s US vis­it as an “excuse to conduct mil­itary exercises, which has se­riously undermined peace, stability and security in the region”, the Taiwanese min­istry said. The drills also fol­low the departure from Beijing of French President Emman­uel Macron and EU chief Ur­sula von der Leyen, who were in China to urge Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. China deployed warships, missiles and fight­er jets around Taiwan last Au­gust in its largest show of force in years, following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predeces­sor, Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy, who is second in line to the US presidency, had originally planned to go to Tai­wan himself.

The decision to meet in Cali­fornia instead was viewed as a compromise that would under­score support for Taiwan but avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing.

There were no immediate signs on Saturday of height­ened military activity on Ping­tan, a southeastern Chinese is­land that is the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan.

A handful of cargo ships cruised through the waters near the coastline, while tour­ists in sunglasses and baseball caps snapped selfies on view­ing platforms.