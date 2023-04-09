Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has started consultations with colleague judges to end the division among them in the Supreme Court.

Sources say that CJP Umar Ata Bandial is holding separate meetings with fellow judges to end the rift among fellow judges.

According to sources, the CJ made the benches for next week to end the impression of differences and create consensus among the judges.

The Chief Justice has added the judges who gave dissenting notes in the election case to his bench. Thus Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah will be part of the Chief Justice's bench starting tomorrow. Justice Qazi Faiz Isa along with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will be part of the other bench.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik are also included in the one bench. Justice Athar Minallah will be included in the bench with Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Muzahir Ali Naqvi while a bench comprising Justice Jamal Mandukhel and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi has also been constituted.