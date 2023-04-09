Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof securi­ty arrangements on Easter across Pun­jab. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter. He asserted to make special focus on the security of churches and make further addition in the police force. Mohsin Naqvi directed the police and law enforcement agencies to re­main alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements. CM directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field and carry out monitoring on the implementation of all SOPs. He ac­knowledged that the Christian commu­nity had played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan and the government equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter.