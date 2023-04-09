Share:

LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA retired Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani has announced compensation for workers who died or injured in an explosion at Diamer Basha Dam work site. A sum of five hundred thousand rupees will be given to the next of kin of each worker who died in the tragedy. Similarly, five hundred thousand rupees will be given to seriously injured and two hundred thousand rupees to slightly injured persons. In addition to this, full financial support will be provided by Power China to the killed and injured as per their policy.