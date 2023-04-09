Share:

PESHAWAR - An explosion took place near Gora Cemetery in Peshawar which inflicted damage to the building of a nearby hotel, police said on Saturday. According to Police Control Peshawar, a team of bomb disposal squad and police rushed to the spot soon after the blast.

“We cannot say anything about the nature of the explosion yet,” an official present at the site of the blast told APP. He said that the bomb disposal squad will provide information after collecting the evidences. However, he said, DSP Town Sajjad Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Town also rushed to the spot.