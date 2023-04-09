Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Dacoits killed a youngster when he tried to catch them after a dacoity at Basti Korai, in the limits of Karamdad Qureshi Po­lice Station. According to police sources, three armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle from a citizen namely Muhammad Fayyaz Sehrai son of Lala near “Sperband” Basti Korai road. Muhammad Fayyaz made noise soon after the incident. After noticing the noise, another youngster namely Ismail tried to catch the dacoits along with his friend.

However, the dacoits opened fire at him. Resultantly, he sus­tained serious injuries. Mean­while, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.