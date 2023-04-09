Share:

Finance minister clarifies he cancelled US visit due to ‘political and constitutional crisis’ in country n Says fuel subsidy scheme for small cars, motorcycles ‘not part of any budgetary measures’.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Saturday said the main reason behind the can­cellation of his visit to the Unit­ed States (US) for the annual and spring meetings of the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank was the prevailing political and constitutional situ­ation in the country.

However, the said he was at­tending virtual review meetings, where a team of senior officials comprising the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary Eco­nomic Affairs Division and oth­er authorities concerned was at­tending the mandatory sessions as per the schedule, in complete coordination with him.

Addressing a press conference, the minister categorically reject­ed the speculative reports circu­lating regarding the cancellation of his official visit to the US and participation in the meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Ishaq Dar said he can­celled his visit under the directives of Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif after a political and constitution­al crisis emerged followed by the decision of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan in a case regarding the polls in Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the court had directed the federal gov­ernment to ensure the provision of Rs21 billion to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) before April 10, 2023, for finalising the arrange­ments for the election of the Punjab provincial as­sembly.

The minister said the apex court had also di­rected the ECP to submit a report on the provisions of funds by April 11, add­ing that under such a sit­uation, it was the respon­sibility of the Finance Ministry to look into the matter and fulfill its re­sponsibilities.

Besides, the Ministry of Defence was also asked to apprise the court about the security arrange­ments.

The minister said Pa­kistan was a sovereign country and fulfilled all its international commit­ments, despite tough eco­nomic conditions, adding that $11 billion had been paid to international fi­nancial institutions.

He reiterated the firm re­solve of the government to fulfil all the commitments that were made with other institutions within the giv­en timeframe.

Dar said that he had also attended the meet­ings of the IMF when Pa­kistan was facing glob­al economic sanctions due to a nuclear test, but some analysts were por­traying a strange pic­ture, which he said was against national inter­est. He said that some internal and external el­ements were trying to push the country into crisis and spreading ru­mours of default and about the IMF program.

The finance minister said that he along with his delegation held meet­ings with IMF and invited them to visit Pakistan by October 2021, adding that due to unknown reasons, the IMF delegation visited Pakistan on January 31, 2023 for the 9th review.

He said it was a 10-day review, and as a result, some prior actions includ­ing Rs 170 billion taxation were taken. He said that the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not fulfilled its com­mitments but rather fixed mines for the next govern­ment, which was clearly expressed by its leader.

He said at the time of the 8th review, some friend­ly countries had provid­ed support to Pakistan for covering its external account gap, adding that now this time one of the friendly countries had confirmed to provide $2 billion, whereas confirma­tion of $1 billion from an­other country was await­ed. Dar expressed the firm hope that after the confirmation the staff-lev­el agreement would be fi­nalised, adding that the government has complet­ed its work. The finance minister further informed that all the questions of the fund about the pro­posed subsidy scheme of petroleum for small cars and motorcycles were also discussed as it was not part of any budgetary measures.

He reaffirmed the com­mitment to bring the country out of economic crisis and put it back on track for development and prosperity. He said the government is planning to bring new schemes for the development of the coun­try. He expressed hope that staff level agreement with the IMF will be final­ised soon.