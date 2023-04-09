Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Home Minister Mir Zi­aullah Langu on Sunday said that the development of sports was the first priority of the govern­ment and the athletes were the ambassadors of the nation.

He said, the government is utilizing all resources for the de­velopment of sports and to guide the youth towards positive social activities. The construction of modern Futsal grounds across the province is one such step, he said. He was talking to the players on the occasion of Futsal tournament in Kalat.

On this occasion, Deputy Com­missioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani, FC Colonel Umar SP Ka­lat Dostain Dashti, Assistant Com­missioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalat Fida Ahmed Baloch and a large number of players and fans were also present. At half-time, the Home Minister was intro­duced to the players and the tour­nament administration. The play­ers and fans warm welcomed the provincial minister. Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the love and sin­cerity of the people was a source of happiness for him.

Appreciating the efforts of the district administration for mak­ing the best arrangements, the minister expressed the hope that similar colorful programs would be organized in future as well. He said that solving the problems of the constituency was his top pri­ority saying that comprehensive planning was being followed for the development of the district.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that in the past, the representatives elected from here did not in­clude the public issues in the priorities due to which this his­torical city remained backward. “No moment will be spared to remove the backwardness of the district by providing relief to the people”, he said.