Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, hot weather is expected in central and Southern parts during day time.

Gusty winds are likely in plains and coastal areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twelve degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar seventeen, Gilgit eight, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, while dry, partly cloudy in Leh, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus two, Pulwama and Baramulla eight degree centigrade.