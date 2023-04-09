Share:

LAHORE - Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), has stated that early elections and the Billie Jean Cup/Asian Games are top priorities for the federation.

In response to reports of election delays and the exemption of two female tennis players, Ms. Ushna Suhail and Ms. Sarah Mehboob, from trials to select the Billie Jean Cup and South Asian Games Ladies team, Kh Suhail explained that the PTF elections have been delayed since November 2022 due to an Islamabad High Court Order conveyed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The order prohibits any National Sports Federation, including PTF, from holding any election and directs the existing management to continue until elections can take place. Kh Suhail also stated that PTF President, Salim Saifullah Khan, had requested elections in November 2022, and that the Election Commission for the federation’s due elections is in steady progress, in compliance with the IHC order.

He further explained that the PTF has made significant progress under the leadership of Salim Saifullah Khan, and that the federation is one of the best performing federations in Pakistan due to his management team’s dedicated efforts and commitment. “For instance, Pakistan tennis has made progress, with the national team securing a place in Group 1 and staying in World Group 1 for 5 years.

Additionally, Pakistan won the Asian Juniors Championship in the 12&Under category in 2021, and the boys secured a place in the World Group in the 14&Under category after 27 years,” he added. Kh Suhail emphasized that the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) tournament in July and Asian Games preparation are the top priorities in terms of team selection. Trials were held, with the exception of two top women players, Ms. Ushna Suhail and Ms. Sarah Mahboob, for the first time, due to Ms. Ushna Suhail’s personal commitments in London after marriage. She was not available for trials, and the PTF could not earmark Rs. 0.45 million for her ticket, plus extra expenses for accommodation in Islamabad. “Both players have been the top two players for approximately the last 10 years.

Ms. Ushna is the first and only female player of Pakistan to have an ITF ranking in 75 years, and the first and only South Asian player, including India, to be awarded the BJK Cup (Commitment) award 2023 for representing Pakistan and performing in 40 plus Fed Cup competitions. Kh Suhail highlighted Ms. Ushna’s achievements, including being ranked No. 1 in the yearly rankings for 2022, having an unprecedented 45 national ladies singles titles, receiving the Prime Minister’s Award of Excellence and the Chief Minister (Punjab) cash award of Rs. 5 Lacs for her contribution to tennis.

“In London, Ms. Ushna is practicing well and participating in tournaments. In March 2023, she reached the finals (runner-up) in the Autumn 1 Sutton Academy Open British Tour level 3, was a finalist (runner-up) in the Turnbridge British Tour level 3 Tournament, and a runner-up in the Redbridge British Tour level 3 Tournament, all organized by the London Tennis Association (LTA). At the same time, Sarah Mehboob has won a record number of singles titles during the current year, winning titles in straight sets,” he asserted. Kh Suhail further explained that, according to PTF records, other players after Ms. Sarah Mehboob have a 300-point difference for the No. 2 ranking.

Therefore, only the rule of merit, performance and zero favoritism prevails at PTF. No federation selects national teams at whims and choice of players or parents, both players and parents are obligated to follow trials schedules as names have to be advised within prescribed timelines and dates.