ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use the Result Management System (RMS) in elections to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The ECP on Saturday sent a notification to both the provinces for imparting the RMS training to the operators concerned. According to the notification, the RMS training will be imparted to as many as 1,784 operators in both the provinces. As many as 1,324 RMS operators will be trained in Punjab whereas 460 will be imparted training in KP. Sources said that the training will start from April 10 and it will be a two-day exercise. The Supreme Court in is ruling on April 3 has declared void the ECP decision to defer the polls till October 8 and ordered it to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. Separately, in compliance with the apex court order, the Punjab police has completed its working on the provision of security for May 14 elections in Punjab.
