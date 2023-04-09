Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use the Result Management System (RMS) in elec­tions to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The ECP on Saturday sent a no­tification to both the provinces for imparting the RMS training to the operators concerned. According to the noti­fication, the RMS train­ing will be imparted to as many as 1,784 operators in both the provinces. As many as 1,324 RMS operators will be trained in Pun­jab whereas 460 will be imparted training in KP. Sources said that the training will start from April 10 and it will be a two-day exercise. The Supreme Court in is ruling on April 3 has declared void the ECP decision to defer the polls till October 8 and ordered it to hold elec­tions in Punjab on May 14. Separately, in com­pliance with the apex court order, the Punjab police has completed its working on the provi­sion of security for May 14 elections in Punjab.