LONDON - BritishPakistani motorsport Formula racer Enaam Ahmed set the third fastest time in the morning session at world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The 2.4-mile road course features 14 corners at Indianapolis, where some of the best racers drive cars. Only elite racers are hired by brands and groups to drive cars on these unusual tracks. The test took place in preparation for Round 2 of the Firestone Indy NXT Championship.

The day started on a chilling morning which led to an hour delay and cancellation of lunch break. As soon as the action started, 20 drivers got down to business. Ahmed was racing against several experienced drivers in the series which made his third-fastest time of 1:14.86 even more impressive.

The fastest time of 1:14.62 was set by Hunter McElrea of New Zealand. Ahmed told this reporter that he is racing with support from US-based Pakistani professionals who are keen to see him compete in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Indianapolis 500 in 2024.

He said that his next race is on April 30 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Ahmed is the firstever and the only Pakistani to be a World Champion in Karting, beating the records of Formula One drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Not only that, Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first-ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan and beating the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

The 23-year-old is going places around the world with his winning streaks on the dangerous tracks, driving cars at an average 200 miles per hour — making sure that his car carries both Pakistani and British flags. Ahmed is one of the brightest and most exciting young racing talents in motorsport. He has been winning championships and breaking records from the age of 14. The youngster is also the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver ever in the history of motorsport because he is also known as the most successful British Formula 3 driver in history