After a nine-year closure due to security reasons, the government has decided to reopen the Taftan Bazarcha Business Gateway in Balochistan with the hopes of enhancing trade and collaboration. Our cash-strapped economy needs to take advantage of all the opportunities that remain, and trading with Iran is definitely going to be a big help. It will not only give us an opportunity to obtain scarce goods but to export commodities to our neighboring ally. More projects are definitely in the works ever since the meeting between the two governments earlier in January but for now, this is a good first step to take.

It is imperative to note that the gateway will be opened on a trial basis for now so that both governments can assess the situation and see how to move forward. The border crossing was initially closed indefinitely back in 2014 due to security concerns and ever since, the time never came to reopen it. As a result, countless local businesses have been left deprived and people have been rendered unemployed. But now, there is renewed hope as an array of opportunities open up for both partners.

The trade between Iran and Pakistan is valued to be around $1.5 billion per annum–earnings that we are missing out on because of border restrictions. Of course exchanges still continue but they are illegal and escape the bounds of regulation, which means that there are no official earnings that the government can make. It also creates an exploitative market that is prone to manipulation, irregularities and accidents as well. The reopening of the border will surely fix this issue and enable all traders to trade within the ambit of the law, and with certain protections enacted for their benefit.

Back in January, Pakistan and Iran also signed at least 39 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that aimed to enhance business relations between both the countries. As a result of this, various projects were planned out, especially related to fuel, energy and gas. Potential for pipelines was discussed, as the exchange of basic food commodities that would help out the food insecure population of Pakistan. With this gateway opening, things should be much easier. Furthermore, this could be the avenue through which we expand our relationship with Iran further and formalise it fully.