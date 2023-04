Share:

A factory worker was shot dead by robbers over resistance in Mian Channu on Sunday.

Police said three robbers were engaged in looting near 46/15-L area of Mian Channu. The suspects signalled the man, who was on his way to the factory, to stop. Suspects opened fire on the target when he tried to speed away.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. Officials said the deceased has been identified as Tariq son of Aslam and a resident of 47/15-L.