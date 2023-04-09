Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that fascist government’s days had been numbered.

Using his Twitter handle, Fawad likened one year of the PDM coalition government with that of a long black night which was imposed on people to blacken the bright future of Pakistan.

The PTI leader said people’s struggle against that dark night was a metaphor of brightness. He said God willing this dark night will see its end in just a few weeks and the power will be transferred to masses.