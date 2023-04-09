Share:

The coalition government has called an emergency meeting of the federal on Sunday (today) to deliberate on releasing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections in Punjab on May 14 or defy Supreme Court’s order in this regard.

Interestingly, the meeting will be held in Lahore, instead of federal capital Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Information Minister Marryum Aurangzeb described the meeting “an important huddle on the current issues.” She did reveal the agenda of the meeting but hinted that “significant decisions” might be taken.

Most cabinet members would participate through video link, she added.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party (PPP) has distanced itself from the PML-N’s demand that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial should step down. But, insiders said that the PPP may review its stance on whether to support the PML-N decision to reject the court’s order on Punjab polls.

According to a PML-N insider, top of meeting agenda are the release of funds for Punjab elections, president’s decision to return Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023, and Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note on suo motu on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Sharifs were in complete mood for a face off with the chief justice-led bench’s decision to hold elections in the province on May 14.

The premier and the cabinet would declare that there were no funds for the Punjab elections, he added.

He revealed that the coalition government “doesn’t care” what action the Supreme Court will take. The PML-N was desperate for a narrative that would help it in elections, he continued.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has not given a hint that the government would release fund to ECP by April 10 as the Supreme Court order.