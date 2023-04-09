Share:

KARACHI-Ex-Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has claimed that the ruling government is failed to provide the economic way forward to IMF as the current financial minister Ishaq Dar has now realised the economic difficulties in the country. He maintained that the IMF will release the next tranche if the current government will agree on the next conditions.

He also claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not considering the loan agreement with Pakistan so far.

While talking to a private TV Channel, he stated that the IMF headquarters are not holding meetings related to the loan programme of Pakistan.

He said that Fund’s spring meeting is being held in the United States (US), however, there are no specific meetings related to Pakistan which itself a hint that the issue of our country is not on the IMF’s table.

Zaidi said that due to the political crisis, the current government does not want to agree to the next IMF program, however, it will become a compulsion for the ruling government to agree with the next IMF program due to the financial crisis. “IMF program is not a cure for any disease,” Zaidi said.

He added that inflation has put unbearable financial burden on the common man. He said that the government with a mandate is the only solution to steer the country out of the economic crisis.