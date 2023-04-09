Share:

KARACHI-The operation hours of the Green Line Bus Service in Karachi have been temporarily changed during the month of Ramazan. The management of Green Line Bus Service announced to temporarily modify the timings during the month of Ramadan to facilitate the citizens of the metropolis.

As per the Bus Service management, the Green Line operations will be started from 7 am till 11:30 pm from Abdullah Chowk, Surjani Town to the Numaish Station, while the down track will continue from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk till 12:30pm. The new operation timings will be implemented from Friday, April 7.