In a grand operation against dacoits in the 'kacha' area of Rahim Yar Khan, a head constable was injured on Sunday as the police engaged in a firefight with the robbers.

The operation was led by Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar himself.

According to the Punjab IG, the police posts were fully restored in the Kacha area and the operation was intelligence-based.

He also stated that the sanctuaries of criminals would be completely eradicated from the area.

The operation involved a force of 2,000 police personnel from Punjab, with a total of 11,000 personnel participating in the operation. Modern weapons and armored vehicles were also being used.

Punjab IG Usman Anwar said that the exchange of fire between the police and the robbers was ongoing.

He added that the operation was being conducted with the utmost care to minimize civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Sindh Police also announced that they would begin similar operations in their areas to root out the menace of dacoits.

The situation in the Kacha area remains tense as the police continue their operation against the criminals.

The injured head constable was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities expressed their determination to continue the operation until all the criminals were apprehended and brought to justice.