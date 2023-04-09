Share:

In a recent sitting of the Senate, the Climate Change Minister reiterated that the Indus Water Treaty cannot be unilaterally amended by India, a fear surfacing after a letter from Delhi was received. The letter, extremely vague and politically motivated, called for a revision of the treaty. Pakistan’s bilateral rights and position were also reiterated by the minister and this reassurance was needed.

Our openness and attitude toward the Indus Water Treaty is commendable and no change, unless given a solid reason for it, must be considered. The Minister’s insinuation on the aggressive statement’s timing is also legitimate as India is scheduled to poll next year. Our trajectory with the Indus Water conflict must remain the same: all issues must be treated with dialogue and discussion, followed by any action if necessary.

The scarcity of water is an important emerging non-traditional regional security threat. The ruling BJP has politicised the issue of water-sharing and transboundary waters with neighboring countries. This will worsen their relations with Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Bhutan, and us. The letter issued a potential water shortage brokered by climate change as a threat to the treaty’s conditions but also showcases India’s nearsightedness toward a common problem. Therefore, as mentioned, managing this treaty will require complex political diplomacy and must be done with adequate arbitration.

The treaty must be strengthened together and remain intact as a common good. Additionally, until elections are conducted in both countries, firewalls must be created for such demands, and without an unbiased and solely technical reason for the move, no amendment should be considered. This agreement has stood the test of time and must continue to do so. However, policymakers and parliamentarians must also realise the importance of the pact as climatic challenges approach. Last year’s floods were one horrible example of the challenges to come. These challenges do not respect borders and extend across them. Therefore, the issue requires a bilateral, international, and critically thought-out response.