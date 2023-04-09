Share:

AMMAN-Twenty years after the fall of his regime, the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein remains admired and popular in Jordan where his image can still be seen across the country. The instantly recognisable face peers out from everything from bumper stickers to mobile phone cases in neighbouring Jordan, despite symbols and images associated with his rule being outlawed in Iraq itself.

On March 20, 2003, then US president George W. Bush launched Operation “Iraqi Freedom” with a ground invasion by 150,000 US and 40,000 British troops, under the pretext of destroying Iraq’s alleged arsenal of weapons of mass destruction. Saddam appeared for the last time in public on April 9, just hours before the announcement of the fall of Baghdad.Having ruled Iraq with an iron fist since 1979, Saddam went to ground until his hiding place was discovered by US troops eight months afterwards.

He was later tried, convicted and hanged on the morning of December 30, 2006.

In Iraq, it is an offence to display photographs or slogans of the toppled dicator and arrests are still sometimes made.