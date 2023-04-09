Share:

islamabad - The security division of islamabad Capital Police detained a suspicious man on charges of walking around the boundary wall of Prime minister House, informed sources on saturday. The detainee identified as Ibrahim Khan was moved to Police station (Ps) secretariat for further investigation, they said.

The police have mentioned the occurrence of the incident in Roznamcha also, they said. They said that security of the Pak secretariat and suburbs have been beefed up after the arrest of the suspicious man. “We are investigating the man who was wandering near the boundary wall of the Pm House. However, he is a mentally challenged man who arrived from Swat,” said a senior police officer, who is responsible for security in a highly sensitive area of the federal capital. He said that the arrest was made on Wednesday.

On a query, he replied investigators are facing hardships to get any clue about the family of the detained man as he could not even speak. a police spokesman, in a statement on Twitter, said that the detainee could not produce any identification proof at the time of arrest by the police. He said that medical tests of the individual are being conducted from psychiatrists to ascertain his mental health.

He said that the secretariat police also obtained CCTV footage showing the man walking on the main road outside the Pak secretariat blocks a, b,C and d. in the meanwhile, inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan has categorically denied an information that went viral on social media that the detainee was an afghan national and had entered into Pm House with weapon for achieving his nefarious designs. another source of an intelligence agency also revealed that the man held by police was mentally retorted and reached near the wall of Pm House by forgetting his way.