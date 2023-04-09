Share:

An unidentified man opened indiscriminate fire and wounded the manager in a burger chain restaurant located at Karachi’s sea view.

According to police, a drunk man reached a burger chain restaurant at Sea View and started misbehaving with the restaurant staff.

The administration of the hotel immediately called police helpline 15, meanwhile, the customer who was holding a rifle with him shot at the manager and injured him.

The man later fled away from the scene, before the arrival of the police. The manager who was hit in the foot was rushed to the hospital, the police said.

SSP South Asad Raza about the incident said that the suspect shot the manager in the foot before police arrived and fled the scene.

According to police, 10 shells have been found at the scene, while an investigation into the incident was underway.

Meanwhile, the injured eatery manager in his statement said the staff was doing Sehri, when a man entered the premises and got furious after seeing no one at the counter.

Later, he opened indiscriminate fire at the staff after slapping the security guard and in an attempt to save ourselves, I was hit by a bullet in the foot, the manager added.