PeshawaR - Tariq safi, Chairman of the all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards Employees Coordination Council, announced on Saturday that a protest rally will be held on April 11 against Chairman BISE Mardan Fareed Khattak and other employees on deputation in the Boards.

Tariq safi told journalists that they would organise a protest demonstration as well as a lock-out strike in all boards across the province against those deputation employees who hold various positions in the respective boards. He stated that they demand all deputation of employees currently serving on various boards, including BISE Mardan, be removed and replaced with the boards’ senior employees, or else a complete lockout strike in all boards across the province would be declared on April 11.

Tariq safi was joined on the occasion by Aurangzeb Kashmiri, Central Secretary General APCA, Noor Badshah advocate, President Bar Association Mardan, Yasir Arafat, general secretary Malakand Board, Iftikhar Yusufzai, president, Inayur Rehman, general secretary, Sajjad Khan, general secretary Paramedical Association MMC, and others. During their speeches at the gathering, the leaders of the various employee unions stated that rather than appointing people on deputations from other ministries, various positions are the legal and constitutional entitlement of regular board employees.

They stated that they would assert our legal rights by requesting that the chairman of the boards remove those officers who had been appointed without following the rules. They claimed that the previous administration appointed the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan on the condition that he nominates two deputies to key positions on the Board, which is unjustified at any level.

They said that such positions were reserved for permanent board members and that it was their prerogative to be appointed rather than deputed from other departments. They stated that if the Chairman BISE does not follow the guidelines, the strike in Mardan will continue indefinitely. They have threatened to boycott the upcoming matriculation board exams if their demand is not met. Meanwhile, this scribe attempted to contact the KP’s secretary of education, Motasim Billah, for his perspective on the matter, but he did not respond.