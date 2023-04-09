Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started enrollment campaign to bring out-of-school children to schools.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the enrollment campaign in Mardan, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Syed Motasim Billah Shah said this year more than 1.6 million children will be enrolled in schools.

The Secretary said the provincial government has made double shifts in more than one thousand schools to bring out-of-school children to schools.

He urged parents to enroll their children in schools and play their role for promoting an educated society.