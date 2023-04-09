Share:

QUETTA - Un­known armed men shot dead a man in the Mehrab Road area of Mastung Bazaar on Saturday. According to police sources, the victim identified as Haji Aziz Aslam was near Mehrab Road when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiv­ing bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason for the killing could not be ascer­tained so far, adding Further investigation was underway.