ISLAMABAD - Prevention of Electronic Crimes Court, Islamabad, on Saturday convicted a British citizen of Pakistan origin for seven-year rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexual harassment, blackmailing and sharing objectionable images of a woman on social media. Judge Muhammad Azam Khan convicted Ashfaq Khalil, a resident of Jhelum, under two sections of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 and section 419 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) besides imposing a fine of Rs150,000 upon him. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will undergo further imprisonment for a period of six months.

The Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad had registered a case against the convict in February last year under sections 21 and 24 of the PECA and under sections 419, 420 and 509 of the PPC. The convict is a British citizen of Pakistan origin who had shared objectionable photos and video of the complainant woman on social media, FIA said in a statement.

It added that the convict had been blackmailing family-members of the victim by sending the same material to them. The convict was arrested in June 2022 and Islamabad High Court also rejected his bail. FIA Sub-Inspector Hanyia Khalil investigated the case thoroughly and submitted a challan of the case before the court that led to conviction of the culprit, according to FIA.