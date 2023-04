Share:

NAROWAL - Member Board of Rev­enue (BoR) Syed Najaf Iqbal visited Narowal to review monitoring the process for provision of free flour to deserving families across the dis­trict under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.Deputy Commissioner Narowal Chaudhry Mu­hammad Ashraf also accompanied the BoR member during visit to Zafawal city flour cen­tres including Damthal, Sankhatra and Sports Gymnasium.