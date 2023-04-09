Share:

I am writing to express my admiration for the revamped Kalma Chowk underpass in our city. Recently, I had the opportunity to pass through it and I must say, it left me amazed by the magnitude of the project. The whole vicinity is completely transformed.

What impressed me the most was that the work, which though was at its final stages, was not disturbing the traffic flow as such during the construction phase with utmost safety measures ensuring the safety of the people passing through it.

I also found out while visiting and going through the billboards at the underpass that a newly formed authority has changed the development landscape of the provincial capital. I hope to see more such remarkable projects in the future.

Muhammad Badar,

Lahore.