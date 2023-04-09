Share:

KARACHI-A fire erupted at a multi-storey building at New Challi in Karachi’s business district leave at least one dead and three unconscious, on Saturday.

The fire first erupted at 9th floor of R.K Square in New Challi generator market, which later spreaded to other floors of the building leaving a person dead by suffocation and another three persons were unconscious by smoke and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

“Fifteen persons have been rescued, while rescue operation has been underway to shift people trapped in the building to safety,” rescue officials said.

According to reports six fire tenders have been engaged in the firefighting operation at the building. A snorkel has also been deployed at the scene of fire for help in the rescue and relief operation. In a fire incident in Karachi last year five siblings were burnt to death when some huts at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood were gutted in blaze. The blaze gutted five huts.

The fire was erupted due to electricity short circuit, resulting in the death of five minors in a hut at the time of the fire. The deceased, aged between 8-year to 12-year, were identified as Saima, Tayyaba, Farhan and Kamran. Mithadar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Bhatti confirmed the casualties adding that the fire had broken out on the 10th (last) floor of the Arkay Square building.

He stated the condition of the injured to be out of danger and said the building was mainly commercial where offices were located. SHO Bhatti further said the fire has been brought under control and “cooling” was being continued, adding that people currently trapped in the building were being rescued with the help of rescue services. He hinted it may “take a long time to check and clear the building”, after which the cause of the fire would be ascertained.

The police official added that Shahrah-e-Liaquat — the road on which the building is located — has been opened for traffic. A fire brigade official said seven fire tenders, two fire snorkels and two bowser tankers were busy extinguishing the fire and cooling the building.