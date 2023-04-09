Share:

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and two terrorists killed during two separate gunfights in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naik Fazal Janan (age 32, a resident of District Hangu) fought gallantly and embraced shahadat in South Waziristan District.

There was another exchange of fire between forces and terrorists in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District. One terrorist was killed in the effective retaliatory action of the security forces, the ISPR said.

The ISPR statement added, "Pakistan's security forces are committed to ending the menace of terrorism. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve".