LONDON - A firsthalf own goal gave West Ham United three vital points in the battle against relegation as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Having started the day among four clubs on 27 points, including third-bottom Bournemouth, the Hammers overcame Fulham’s dominance in possession to secure a win that lifts them to 13th spot on 30 points. West Ham and manager David Moyes, under pressure since a humiliating 5-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on Wednesday, took the lead when Jarrod Bowen’s pull-back was steered into his own net by Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed in the 23rd minute.