Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District administration launched a crackdown against illegal oil agencies and got cases registered against over 100 persons in Muzaffargarh. Accord­ing to DPO Tanvir Ahmed, police along with department concerned raided scattered places to discourage illegal oil agencies. The police registered cas­es against owners of over 100 agen­cies. The illegal oil agencies playing with lives of the public. He expressed resolve to continue action against the illegal sale of oil across the district