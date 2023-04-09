Share:

islamabad - National University of sciences and Technology, Pakistan (NUsT) and shandong JiaoTong University (sdJTU) launched the project of joint international laboratory of intelligent transportation system.

Jiang Huaping, Vice President of sdJTU via video signed a moa with dr Osman Hassan, Pro rector academics at NUsT. speaking at the ceremony, dr Osman Hassan indicated that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in shared pursuit of both parties in the field of knowledge and innovation in transportation engineering. “Collaborative efforts are essential to create sustainable solutions that directly impact society.

Our partnership with sdJTU in the field of intelligent transportation aims to improve traffic demand management, enhance road safety, and address congestion issues.” another guest, dr. muhammad irfan, Principal of sCEE, NUsT analyzed in detail the future plan of the joint lab, emphasizing “intelligent transportation systems can identify patterns in traffic flow parameters, analyze drive behaviors and detect anomalies in road conditions which lead to efficient traffic management and increased safety.”

Thus, the research is envisaged to develop strategies and systems for traffic incident detection, traffic flow measurement, actuated signal control, accident management, traffic simulations, and transportation demand management which are vital components of sustainable transportation systems in urban mobility, he noted. beyond that, other attendees including Rector at NUsT Engr Javed mehmood bukhari, dr Coord mr. imran malik, Hod Transportation dr arshad Hussain, dir Qa dr awais Kamboh, dir China study Center ms xiang yang with team of CsC and ms. Zhang meng meng, dean of Transportation and logistics Engineering school at sdJTU.