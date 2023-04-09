Share:

QUETTA - The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy for respective areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. However, isolated light rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm is expected in some parts including Surab, Mastung, Chaghi, Bolan, Har­nai, Loralai, Killa Abdullah, Sherani and Ziarat district. Ac­cording to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quet­ta was recorded at -9.0 degree centigrade and 2.0, degree cen­tigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.