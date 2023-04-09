Share:

Parvez Elahi while meeting ex-federal ministers and provincial assembly members’ crticised the coalition government.

According to the reports, Parvez Elahi met ex-federal ministers and provincial assembly members at his residence in Lahore. Mr.Elahi said federal government should look into their own action before demanding resignation of Chief Justice, instead PM should resign himself.

Mr. Elahi questioned that CJ is upholding constitution so why should he resign?. He continued to censure the government by saying that most of the people demanding CJ’s resignation are fugitives.

Mr. Elahi said that Supreme Court has ordered election after deep observation of the situation and current status of the departments, Shehbaz Shareef should stop distorting the image of institutions.