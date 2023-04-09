Share:

“We are the Music Makers and we are

the Dreamers of Dreams”

–Willy Wonka

The inspiration behind Road Dahl’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, came from his childhood when Cadbury would send out their latest concoctions for school children to test out and share feedback on. He imagined a world of his own and soon enough, the book became a sensation. It spawned multiple movie adaptations, a video game and even a Broadway musical. In fact, the Willy Wonka Candy Company was also set up by Breaker Confection, a subsidiary of Quaker Oats, in 1971. After four years, it was acquired by the Sunmark Corporation and it wasn’t until Nestle’s takeover that the company became renowned across the world. With the creation of candies like the famous Nerds, Gobstoppers, Laffy Taffy and Pixy Stix, the Willy Wonka name preceded itself.