Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed return of the Supreme Court Bill by President Dr. Arif Alvi despite duly passed by the Parliament as unfortunate.

In a tweet tonight, the prime minister said that through his conduct, the president has belittled his august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution and demands of his Office.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said with the death of Alastair Lamb, a respected diplomatic historian and researcher, last month, an era of erudite scholarship on the origins of the Kashmir dispute came to an end.

Shehbaz Sharif said through his carefully researched books, he exposed Indian lies and propaganda.